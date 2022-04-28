KENANSVILLE — Heuston Hall, a Duplin County native and senior vice-president of internal audit for a Raleigh firm, recently visited students at Duplin Early College High School (DECHS) as a guest speaker to discuss topics of finance.
“He shared with the Senior Honors Civics class the importance of knowing the intricacies of personal finance and credit management as they matriculate to college and careers,” said Tanya V. Smith, Duplin Early College High School Principal as she elaborated on Hall’s professional financial background.
“(Hall) is responsible for assisting the chief audit executive in planning and conducting financial, operational, and compliance audits to determine the adequacy of the financial institution’s systems of internal control and compliance with applicable federal and state banking laws,” said Smith. “He also leads a team of internal audit managers and is responsible for making recommendations for improved controls, operating procedures, accounting records, and systems designs.”
Hall’s presentation included topics such as understanding pay stubs, interest rates, compound interest, line of credit, types of accounts, how to obtain loans, identifying the five components of credit scores, and the purpose of the Federal Reserve Bank.
According to Smith, Hall “challenged the seniors to become ‘conceptual millionaires’” by putting a percentage of their net salaries into their personal savings account.
“The students enjoyed the presentation and gained a lot of valuable knowledge that can be immediately applied and practiced,” Smith said.
“As a way of giving back to the community, Mr. Hall donated $1000 that will be used to fund two $500 scholarships.”
The recipients of the two scholarships will be announced at DECHS’ End of Year Awards Program. Smith added that the school “is looking forward to Mr. Hall visiting again next year.”