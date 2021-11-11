MOUNT OLIVE — More than 650 students participated in the University of Mount Olive annual STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) on the Green event, Monday, Nov. 1.
“Every year the excitement and participation continues to grow,” said Sara Lahman, associate professor of biology and event coordinator.
The event featured 37 interactive booths and three rocket launches. Each activity was linked to a concept within the third grade curriculum.
“For this year’s event, we had strong representation from all disciplines and all three schools on campus. That is exciting to me, because that means there is something for everybody,” said Lahman.
UMO students from each of the university’s schools volunteered at the event providing valuable information to the participating children.
“I enjoyed helping area third graders learn about the function of their hearts and lungs,” said Dominic Haggerty, a biomedical science major sophomore at UMO.
Candy Rangle, also a UMO student who volunteered at the event, enjoyed the opportunity teach the young students.
“It was rewarding to teach students material that will be beneficial for their futures,” said Rangle. “By getting to see, touch, and learn about concepts, the students were interested and engaged.”
Participating teachers praised UMO for the event. For some of the participating children, this was the first opportunity they had to engage in this type of learning since the start of the pandemic.
“I was impressed with how well everything was organized and planned out,” said Alexis Pate, a third grade teacher from North Duplin Elementary School. “This experience was super fun and educational!”
Students from North Duplin, Warsaw Primary, Fremont, Northeast Northwest, and Wayne Christian Elementary schools attended the event.
“Our students get to connect their STEM interests with the third graders, which makes it personal and relevant for everyone involved,” said Lahman.