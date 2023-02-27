UMO hosts annual career fair

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive’s Annual Career Fair provided an opportunity for students to talk with over 50 local and regional employers and graduate school representatives. Participating students had the opportunity to network, practice interview skills, and discuss job opportunities or summer internships.
“The Career and Internship Fair allowed students an open opportunity to exercise their networking skills, connect with employers, and learn about internships and career opportunities available to them as UMO students,” stated Director of Career Development Caroline Carter. “Regardless of what year a student is into their educational journey, attending an event like this and building a professional network is always helpful to their overall professional development.”
Junior Accounting Major, Macy Parkhurst, states, “The Career Fair provided an amazing experience in which I could explore internship opportunities for the summer and work on my networking capabilities within the business world.”
