One of my earliest memories is of my parents’ spooky, antique Victorian bed and being afraid of the man’s face looking out from the mahogany headboard.
My mother assured me that it was not a face, only a decorative engraving.
I knew what I saw, and I knew that it was most definitely looking straight at me. Therefore, I was never one of those children who would come into his parents’ room in the middle of the night and crawl into bed with them.
Looking at objects and seeing faces is not unusual for a kid. But I never grew out of it.
Lately, I’m seeing faces, animals, insects, cars — you name it — just about everywhere. It’s starting to concern me a little, so I looked it up.
I discovered that there is a name for seeing faces and things where faces and things are not. It’s called “pareidolia.”
An article at livescience.com points out that seeing random images as something significant often has a religious connection.
There is the grilled cheese sandwich that sold for thousands of dollars on eBay because people saw an image of the Virgin Mary toasted into it. And there’s the Shroud of Turin, a centuries-old linen cloth bearing the image of a man’s face that many believe is that of Jesus.
The religious connection to pareidolia makes sense to me. I experienced one of those as a kid.
I was sitting in church one Sunday evening, half listening at best while my father was preaching on Moses. I took to staring at one spot on the ceiling, my head resting on the back of the pew.
Suddenly, there was Moses — hair, beard and all — looking back down at me from a ceiling tile. Dad’s sermons rarely resonated with me at that tender age, but you might say that I felt the spirit move that night.
My pareidolia episodes these days are not religious in nature — unless you count the praying mantis in our bathroom shower tile. My pareidolia apparently can involve patriotism, however.
Beside the interstate on my morning commute, there’s a tall Fraser fir that looks for the world like a woman holding up a torch.
Mostly though, I just see faces. My in-laws in Carter County live in a log house. It’s crazy how many eyes and noses of puppy dogs and seals are staring out from the pine knots inside that house.
There are faces in my breakfast just about every morning. Cutting a banana reveals two eyes and a nose or mouth inside. As I’m putting banana slices on my cereal, I take note of whether the faces that greet me are happy, sad or angry.
One recent morning, I knew it was going to be a great day because both my banana and my cinnamon-raisin bread were smiling.
Someone said I should have put the cinnamon-raisin bread man on eBay, but I doubt he would have brought much. He didn’t look a thing like Moses.