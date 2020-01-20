The Pitt County 4-H Shooting Sports Hunting Team won first place at the state competition at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe earlier this month.
The team includes Matthew Daniel, Reese Fenton, Tyler Brown, Sophia Bazelow and Jim Kittrell. Jim tied for first place overall as an individual and received an invitation to compete at the 2020 National Competition in Nebraska.
The 4-H Hunter Skills Tournament combines archery, rifle, and shotgun disciplines with wildlife identification, hunting skills and outdoor knowledge.
For more information, contact Lauren Dail, Pitt County 4-H Agent, at 902-1712 or lsdail2@ncsu.edu
