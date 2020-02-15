The local weather guys predicted a nice day, and they were right.
A great day to walk to my Spanish class at the university, I thought, which is 2.5 miles away. How long do you think it took me? Read on.
It’s been warm enough the last several weeks that there are plenty of things starting to bloom around here, and probably where you live. Now, a botanist walking 2.5 miles on an early spring day is bound to be distracted by something plant-wise, whether it is blooming or not.
I had to slow down for a noisy gaggle of waxwings and robins crossing my path. Some time later, my path led me to a pair of discarded scissors, that looked to be brand new. Of course, I had to stop and pick ‘em up. And, just before getting to my building, there were hundreds of students changing classes, crossing the street and making me slow down a bit.
I did in fact make a botanical observation during this walk.
Here’s a plant from the mint family, which of course is known as the “Lamiaceae,” its name coming from a particular genus, Lamium, which most people know as a group of weedy species generally called “hen-bit.”
The mint family also is known as the “Labiatae,” which is a name from antiquity, and refers to the 2 lips (one labium, two labia) making up the upper and lower extremities of the corolla of the flower.
The mint family is one of those very well-known groups of species, prized for their flavors and aromatic fragrances. Members of the mint family are usually characterized by square stems that bear opposite leaves.
It’s a really big family, with hundreds of genera and thousands of species, some of which are garden favorites, and some of which are troublesome weeds.
This week’s Mystery Plant is an early bloomer, and actually sports one the most attractive blooms you can imagine, but you really need a hand-lens to appreciate it.
This species is a common annual weed all over the Southeast, happy to spring up just about anywhere. You may have seen it dominating fallow late-winter fields out in the country, giving them a prominent and striking purplish-pink hue.
How long did it take to walk those 2.5 miles? Fifty-three minutes.
(“Common hen-bit” Lamium amplexicaule)
John Nelson is the retired curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences.