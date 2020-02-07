Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. FLOOD WATERS WILL WEAKEN THE BANKS MAKING THEM DANGEROUS. A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE A LITTLE LATER. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS. * FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 2 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.9 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 20.0 FEET BY EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 21.0 FEET...WATER THREATENS HOMES ON VAN NESS AVENUE, FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, AND EMBARCADERO AVENUE. SIGNIFICANT INUNDATION OF IRONWOOD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. OLD RIVER ROAD FLOODS BETWEEN HWY 222 AND HWY 33. OLD RIVER ROAD MAY ALSO BE FLOODED FURTHER TO THE EAST AT JOHNSON MILL RUN. WATER MAY THREATEN HOMES ALONG OLD FORT ROAD. &&