By Caroline Vann
Listening to this story I became overwhelmed
How could he stay hidden all that time
I didn’t know how to react
But then I grew disgusted
I felt sorry for the family
How didn’t they notice such a wretched creature
They were being watched without any knowledge of it
I don’t even know why I was still listening
When the wretch told me the reaction they gave
I suddenly became more interested
I felt satisfied that they saw him as a monster
He deserved to be treated like one
After a while of hearing what the monster experienced
The hatred in me towards him shrunk
Instead of feeling sorry for the family I felt sorry for him
I abandoned him and now he has no family
Caroline Vann, eighth grade, Hope Middle School. Teacher: Kathryn Banning.
