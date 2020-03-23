By Caroline Vann

Listening to this story I became overwhelmed

How could he stay hidden all that time

I didn’t know how to react

But then I grew disgusted

I felt sorry for the family

How didn’t they notice such a wretched creature

They were being watched without any knowledge of it

I don’t even know why I was still listening

When the wretch told me the reaction they gave

I suddenly became more interested

I felt satisfied that they saw him as a monster

He deserved to be treated like one

After a while of hearing what the monster experienced

The hatred in me towards him shrunk

Instead of feeling sorry for the family I felt sorry for him

I abandoned him and now he has no family

Caroline Vann, eighth grade, Hope Middle School. Teacher: Kathryn Banning.

