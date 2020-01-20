By Michelle Song
Was it something I said
That made you run away
In fright, knocking over the
Lamp and chair?
I didn’t mean to
Do whatever I did
That made you run away.
I stumbled upon
The forests and streets,
Both equally disliked,
People like you were throwing stones,
Cursing, running, screaming, crying,
And all I could think was
“Why?”
The hovel in
Which I inhabited
Provided me a
What was it called?
Ah- Yes, a home
Unfamiliar territory,
Uncharted, a blank word
Which I had never obtained
Warm, happy and close,
Yet so far away
I couldn’t grasp what was
Going on with the old man
In the home-
My home,
Until I saw the girl
And boy
Smiling, yet discontent
And right there and then, I discovered hunger, emotion, pain
And most importantly,
Love, though I was too empty headed to know anything but the feeling.
I began to help
Felix- the boy, and
The old man.
Firewood was magically restocked,
Genuine joy was felt
And displayed,
And that made me feel a little better,
Though I did not get,
Why you ran away,
And that night I asked myself,
‘Was it something I said?’
Can you imagine the shock
I felt
As I was drinking water from a stream
My face!
The horrid realization
Of my face
Was what brought me back to a thought
Of you, but
I could not pull myself to believe that
You had left me only because of
My terrible face
Because, why would you do that?
That’s not you.
These emotions and
Later actions
Have brought me here,
Sitting in front of
The one person I sought after
For such a long time.
And now that I have finally reached you,
I can say the thing
That I’ve been dying to ask:
Was it something I said?
Michelle Song, eighth grade, Hope Middle School. Teacher: Kathryn Banning.
