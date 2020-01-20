By Michelle Song

Was it something I said

That made you run away

In fright, knocking over the

Lamp and chair?

I didn’t mean to

Do whatever I did

That made you run away.

I stumbled upon

The forests and streets,

Both equally disliked,

People like you were throwing stones,

Cursing, running, screaming, crying,

And all I could think was

“Why?”

The hovel in

Which I inhabited

Provided me a

What was it called?

Ah- Yes, a home

Unfamiliar territory,

Uncharted, a blank word

Which I had never obtained

Warm, happy and close,

Yet so far away

I couldn’t grasp what was

Going on with the old man

In the home-

My home,

Until I saw the girl

And boy

Smiling, yet discontent

And right there and then, I discovered hunger, emotion, pain

And most importantly,

Love, though I was too empty headed to know anything but the feeling.

I began to help

Felix- the boy, and

The old man.

Firewood was magically restocked,

Genuine joy was felt

And displayed,

And that made me feel a little better,

Though I did not get,

Why you ran away,

And that night I asked myself,

‘Was it something I said?’

Can you imagine the shock

I felt

As I was drinking water from a stream

My face!

The horrid realization

Of my face

Was what brought me back to a thought

Of you, but

I could not pull myself to believe that

You had left me only because of

My terrible face

Because, why would you do that?

That’s not you.

These emotions and

Later actions

Have brought me here,

Sitting in front of

The one person I sought after

For such a long time.

And now that I have finally reached you,

I can say the thing

That I’ve been dying to ask:

Was it something I said?

Michelle Song, eighth grade, Hope Middle School. Teacher: Kathryn Banning.

