Television has officially turned me off. I seriously doubt that Hollywood or CNN or the networks have noticed, but my screen is dark.
It may never light up again.
Visiting with my mother in her den, I do catch disturbing snippets between drug commercials. They serve to further solidify my decision not to tune in otherwise.
One of the shows often running while I’m with Mom streams a nearly constant flow of blood inside a big-city hospital emergency department. I literally must look away — not because I can’t stand the sight of blood. It’s the bad TV that gets to me.
But the images flash around so quickly that one cannot look away fast enough.
“Ohhhh, that’s nice,” I said the other night as blood shot into a surgeon’s face.
Mom laughs at me.
“They’re having to remove that man’s arm,” she explained.
“Well, we wouldn’t want to miss that,” I said sarcastically.
I worked at a large hospital for several years while paying my way through college. From ER trauma rooms to operating rooms and lots of messy stuff in between, I witnessed some pretty rough scenes.
There is more carnage in one episode of that TV show than I saw in seven years of full-time hospital employment. Carnage that, like most everything else on TV, I can do without.
Our family cut the cord on cable years ago. We didn’t plan to ditch network television, but it has worked out that way since moving into the new house.
Of all the underground wires that run from the street to our house, TV cable is not among them. We did run a line to the attic for an HD antenna. That would bring in network television for news and such.
The antenna has never been connected, however, because the little connector on the back of the otherwise working TV broke off. Never has brokenness brought so much peace to a home.
The TV is fine for online streaming, and Sharon and the girls do watch several shows that way. But whenever I try finding something to stream I usually default back to a commercial-free episode of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
The mostly quiet state of our solid-state flat screen reminds me of when we moved from the city to the farm in 1977. Dad decided that the TV was not moving with us. For the first few years, we lived with no TV whatsoever.
My older sister finally found a soft spot about 1980. She complained that we were going to miss the Country Music Association Awards and Dad relented. He brought home a 12-inch Sears Solid State — only the second color set in the history of Rutledge family viewing.
The man had a weakness for country music.
I was thinking about that in Mom’s den the other night. There is probably a lot of country music to be found on network television these days. Maybe I should relent and buy a new TV so that we can hook up that antenna.
Right in the middle of that thought, the hospital show flashed to a man projectile vomiting in his bed. What horrid imagery.
It could not have come at a better time.
