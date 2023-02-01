...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
ROCKY MOUNT — Gwendolyn Sherrod Cutchin, 76, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Visitation Thursday, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Patricia Ann Foreman, 84, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at St. Paul MB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
ROCKY MOUNT — Warren Carlton Sherrod, 82, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Funeral Thursday at 1 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Jimmie Harris, 79, died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Thornes Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at H.D. Pope Funeral Home.