ROCKY MOUNT — Gwendolyn Sherrod Cutchin, 76, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Visitation Thursday, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.

TARBORO — Patricia Ann Foreman, 84, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at St. Paul MB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.