BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Janice Carolyn Lawrence, 80, died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Master Kenaz Armour, 10, died on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.
BATTLEBORO — John Nelson “Juicy” Thorne, 61, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.