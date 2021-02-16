WILSON — Charlie Preston Atkinson, 92, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Private funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain. Visitation one hour prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Monday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Monday was 13.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Monday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Monday was 13.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
Weather Alert
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN JONES...EASTERN LENOIR...NORTHWESTERN CRAVEN...SOUTH CENTRAL PITT...NORTHWESTERN ONSLOW AND SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES... At 1245 AM EST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pleasant Hill, or 16 miles south of Kinston, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Kinston, Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Comfort, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Tuscarora, Graingers, Petersburg, Pleasant Hill, Wyse Fork, Ernul, Dover, Cove City, Hargetts Crossroads, Gardnerville and Trenton. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
