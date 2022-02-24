TARBORO — Laverne Bridgers, 66, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Holy Temple United Holiness Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
CALIFORNIA — Jacqueline Dawn Harris, 62, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Memorial service Saturday at 3 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Emmadine Dickens Harper, 74, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at St. James Temple MB Church. Viewing Saturday 10-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Amos McKenzie Jr., 78, died on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Funeral Friday at 11 a.m., at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service. Visitation 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Lena C. Council, 96, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Tommie Garris, 82, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Richardson Funeral Home, Louisburg. Viewing Sunday noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Nancy Gray Pinkney, 95, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation Saturday noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Joaquin “Waco” Silver, 43, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Richardson Funeral Home, Louisburg. Viewing Saturday 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.