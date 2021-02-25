ROCKY MOUNT — Joe Henry Marks Jr., 73, died on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation 1-1:45 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
