ENFIELD — Sterling Boone, 63, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Derick Lee Ward, 51, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Carrons Funeral Home, Wilson. Visitation 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
HALIFAX — Willie Howard Johnson, 69, died on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 2 p.m., at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ROCKY MOUNT — Britney Jamison-Avent, 29, died on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Memorial service Sunday at 5 p.m., at Rocky Mount City Lake, Sunset Avenue. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ELM CITY — Carlton Bunn, 63, died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Funeral Sunday at noon at Carrons Funeral Home, Wilson. Visitation 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
DURHAM — Mary Ethel Shelley Cropper, 85, died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at East End Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Ronnie Charles Davis, 59, died on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Funeral Monday at 11 a.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Karen Jones, 51, died on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.