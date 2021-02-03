WILSON — Unitee RoseRee Royster, 2, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Services are private. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes. Due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Bertha Bryant Taylor, 91, died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Funeral Friday at noon, at St. James Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
PRINCEVILLE — James Douglas Wilkins, 78, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory.