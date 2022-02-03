BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Margie Thorne Parker, 84, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Helen Gray Battle, 76, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Morgan Funerals & Cremations, Inc. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
WILSON — Kathleen Williams Lane, 75, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Funeral Friday at 2:30 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Chapel, Rocky Mount. Visitation half an hour before services, at the chapel.
ROCKY MOUNT — Quincey Malique Randle-Myers, 22, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Funeral Monday at 1 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation two hours prior to services, at the chapel.
ENFIELD — Earline Lynch, 85, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation from 1-2 p.m., at the chapel. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Cassandra Pittman Lancaster, 60, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Marks Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, at the church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
WHITAKERS — Anthony Antonio Lynch, 44, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Avents Chapel and Resource Center, Enfield. Visitation Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ENFIELD — Mattie Garrett Pitts, 91, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
ENFIELD — Jerry Silvester Lee, 57, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Laura Conyer Battle, 77, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Visitation Friday from 5-7 p.m. at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ENFIELD — Diane Green, 33, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
GARYSBURG — Katie Jones, 78, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Funeral Friday at noon, at Word Tabernacle Church. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
PINETOPS — Shelia Jenkins, 60, died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
PINETOPS — Amos Ray Johnson, 65, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Sunday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
TARBORO — Diane Pryor Powell, 68, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
TARBORO — Elizabeth Whitehurst Brown, 94, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Salvation and Deliverance Church. Viewing Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
TARBORO — Roosevelt Mitchell, 50, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Viewing Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.