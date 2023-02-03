TARBORO — William Earl Everette, 78, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel MB Church. Viewing one hour prior. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.

TARBORO — Charlie Kea, 65, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.