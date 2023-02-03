Feb. 3 Deaths Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TARBORO — William Earl Everette, 78, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel MB Church. Viewing one hour prior. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.TARBORO — Charlie Kea, 65, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.CHARLOTTE — Bobby Lee Bryant, 70, died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Christianity Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022