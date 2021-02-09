BYH to those who believe in the Second Amendment. An armed society is a polite society.
BYH to the one concerned about someone openly carrying a weapon in the grocery store. We probably could use more of that. Be thankful that they are not only protecting themselves but you and others as well.
BYH to those working in the Industrial Park who have to spend their lunch hour driving into town to find a sit-down, full-service restaurant.
BYH Ron Mitchelson and the cancel culture. While not a perfect man, if it weren’t for Thomas Jarvis there would be no East Carolina University to support your life estate (aka tenure). Peedee, you are on the clock.
Bless my heart. I’m trying to understand how the city can host the softball world series but do not offer a softball program so that local girls might actually have a chance to play in it. How is that possible?
ECU, I am done with you. You must not need me to contribute to the Pirate Club this year as I have done for 30 years. You obviously have plenty of money since you are spending it to replace the naming of four buildings on campus. Big mistake.
A 50 mph speed limit is not low enough for 10th Street. It needs to be 45 from Lowe’ Walmart and perhaps a lot farther considering how fast they’re throwing up new subdivisions around there.
If I am in a grocery store and see someone with a gun I drop everything and leave and here is why: If a man has to take a Glock or whatever before he can go in a Food Lion, there is some sort of insecurity or paranoid issues that I want no part of. Are you going to shoot the little old lady for the last loaf of bread?
Bless the heart of whoever wrote in about Pfizer “raising the dead.” You made my day!
For the person saying teachers should suck it up, I don’t know if you know a teacher, but teachers want students at school, but health comes first! Elementary teachers have 30 kids in a classroom all day with poor ventilation. Does your job keep you in one room with poor ventilation? High school teachers have 90 plus students go through their classrooms each day with poor ventilation. Schools in Pitt County were built prior 1980.
To correct an earlier submission, teachers do have a high rate of illness caught from their students. For one thing, our little ones tend to put some energy into exploring their noses and licking things.
BYH Dr. Murphy. Thank you for supporting Marjorie Taylor Greene. Maybe you can get her to come to Greenville and discuss blood-drinking Democratic cults and Jewish space lasers. She owes you that much.
BYH to the contributor who does “not have a phobia regarding transgenders.” We know. What you have is bigotry. That’s hate, not fear.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.