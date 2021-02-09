ROCKY MOUNT — Patricia Ann Lloyd, 70, died on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
