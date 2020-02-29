It’s hard to teach our children not to be bullies when we have the biggest bully in the country sitting in the White House, supported by millions of Americans who ignore his bad behavior because they think they are doing better financially.
BYH to the person commenting on Trump’s flunkies and ring-kissers. It would be great if his ring was the only thing they were kissing.
Bless your heart, BYH. Are you infected with Russian bots? President Obama did not give the Medal of Freedom to Bill Cosby.
Our fact checking department failed us. It was George W. Bush in 2002.
Should I keep paying my student loan or should I rely on electing a president who will pick up the check? Yesterday in the line at the drive-through the person if front of me paid for my gravy biscuit and large sweet tea. It will be like the same thing except the new president will be paying off my student loan. I am already in the Christmas spirit. “Santa Claus is coming to town.”
It took many years to battle against cigarette smoking in public places. Now candidates are calling for the legalization of marijuana. So if it becomes legal can we smoke dope in public places? Or will the same cigarette rules apply? Smoking is smoking.
Bless your heart to our town of Grifton. What’s going on? First we lost our grocery store, now we have lost our pharmacy. This is so very sad for us. I was at the H&H Drug Store the day before they closed and two elderly sisters came in so hurt about the closing. I think it was a big shock for the people of Grifton. We didn’t get a chance to absorb what was happening with H&H.
This is an answer to the guy who gets his paper at supper time. I really feel bad for you, but if you took at Christmas time and maybe tipped your delivery person, you might get it a little earlier. My paper lady puts it inside the door for me cause I’m handicapped, but I never miss giving her a gift at Christmas. Try it. Sometimes it helps — cheapo!
BYH to the comment about reading the paper in the morning. Maybe they have later work hours, are stay-at-home parents, or retirees. Also your comment about “white history month,” that is why there is such a divide in this country. Have you worn those shoes or reversed roles? What if you had been through what others had to endure?
BYH Emerge Gallery, Uptown Greenville, and our city’s historical preservation. The hellacious color scheme painted on the gallery storefront is a visual disaster. To whom do we reprimand for this gaudy display?
Students, please use the flashing lights at crosswalks so we can see you better. Be safe!
