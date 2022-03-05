The final day of filing for electoral office in Pitt County left nine local candidates with a clear path to victory as no opponent filed to challenge them.
Filing for Greenville City Council seats and a deep slate of county, state and federal offices ended at noon Friday, setting races for a much-delayed round of voting on May 17.
The vote will certainly bring change to the Greenville City Council as incumbent at-large member Brian Meyerhoeffer and District 5 representative William Litchfield did not seek re-election in the non-partisan race.
Current District 3 councilman Will Bell stepped up to run for the at-large seat, and Les Robinson, an attorney and member of the city Planning and Zoning Commission, filed for the District 5 seat.
Neither candidate garnered opposition by the filing deadline on Friday. Theirs will be the only name to appear for the seat on the May 17 ballot, which assures their election barring a successful write-in campaign.
Longtime District 1 Councilwoman Rose Glover did pick up a challenger on Friday in Tonya Foreman, founder of Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality — CAREE.
The ballot also will feature contested races for mayor and the three remaining seats on the council.
Other candidates won’t have challenges on the ballot include Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon, Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount, Clerk of Court Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes and District 2 Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins Williams, all Democrats, and District Court judges Daniel Hines Entzminger and Lee Teague and District 6 Pitt County Commissioner Lauren White, all Republicans.
Meanwhile, the primary field for two U.S. House seats that represent Pitt County grew again on Friday as two more Republicans filed to run in District 1 and one Republican filed for District 3.
Ernest Reeves and Henry Williams II, both of Greenville, filed to seek the GOP nomination for the District 1 seat currently held by the retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. Both men have run for political office previously on local and state ballots. They are among eight Republicans and four Democrats seeking the seat.
Eric Earhart of Eure joined three other Republicans hoping to unseat the District 3 incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville. Two Democrats also are running for the position.
Also on Friday, Republican Benji Holloman of Farmville filed to challenge Democrat Faye Hardy Bordeaux for the District 4 seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. The seat currently is held by Alex Albright, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election.
Barring a write-in upset, Holloman and Bordeaux will face off in November as neither picked candidate has a primary challenger. The same holds true for District 3, where incumbent Democrat Chris Nunnally faces Republican Neil Driver, and in District 5, where Democrat Randall Martoccia and Republican Mark C. Smith will face off. District 5 incumbent, Republican Mike Fitzpatrick, did not file for re-election.
In District 1, incumbent Democratic Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins picked up a challenge from Democrat Mildred Sneed. The two will face off in the May 17 primary. No Republican filed to run for the seat, so the primary winner will face no formal opposition on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In addition to the Huggins-Sneed race and the races for U.S. House, the primary ballots will feature Republican and Democratic races for U.S. Senate, state Supreme Court and state Court of Appeals. Other local primaries include:
- A Democratic race for state Senate District 5 between Kandie Smith and Lenton Brown, with the winner facing Republican Karen Kozel in November.
- A Democratic race for state House District 8 between Sharon McDonald Evans and Gloristine Brown, with the winner facing Republican Charles (Drock) Vincent in November.
- A Republican race for state House District 9 between Tony Moore and Timothy Reeder, with the winner facing Democratic incumbent Brian Farkas in November.
In the race for Pitt County sheriff, neither incumbent Democrat Paula Dance nor Republican challenger Gary Weaver faces a primary challenge.
Greenville City Council elections were postponed from November to coincide with primaries scheduled for March 8 due to delays in the U.S. Census count needed to redraw districts. The March 8 primaries were subsequently delayed due to legal wrangling over state legislative and congressional districts. A Republican appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over congressional districts is still outstanding.
Filing on Friday also concluded for the nonpartisan Pitt County Board of Education election to be held Nov. 8. Four seats are up for election with two incumbents, Anna Barrett Smith of District 5 and Caroline Doherty of District 7, not seeking re-election.
One additional candidate filed on Friday, Gary L. Davis, for the District 1 seat held by Tracy Everett Lenz. Lenz also faces a challenge from Kenneth A. Jones in the three-way race. Three candidates also filed for the District 5 seat and two each filed for the District 2 and 7 seats.