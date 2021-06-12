Q What do you say to a hostess who licks her fingers while serving a cake, smacking her fingers clean after each cut?
A Following a year in which even the least germ-averse among us have grown accustomed to distancing and mask-wearing, one would think a public service announcement on this topic would not be necessary. And yet, here we are.
Your sweet-toothed compatriot clearly believes the best part of any cake is the frosting. No argument there. Regardless, it’s high time she dropped this habit — both in the name of manners and, more important, in support of hygiene.
If you suspect her motive is ensuring no new slice is marred by crumbly residue from the previous cut, offer her a paper towel or napkin to wipe the serving utensil — and, if need be, her hand — after each plating. Should she reply with a cheery version of “No, I’m good!” take a page from “Jeopardy” and re-phrase your suggestion in the form of a question: “Would it not be more sanitary that way?” If your gentle entreaty falls on deaf ears, pass on a slice for yourself, and for subsequent visits to her home, bring a dessert that end-runs the issue — a confection whose presentation involves neither licking nor onsite slicing. Brownies, anyone?
Q Who gets the armrests on a plane? I say first come, first serve.
A You’ll forgive me for hoping I never wind up in a middle seat next to you?
As domestic travel rebounds following a period when so many of us avoided flying at all costs, airlines are sending up planes fuller and fuller. Which means we are once again jockeying for precious elbow room with perfect strangers.
I’d ask you to consider that by default, passengers on the aisle and the window each inherit one uncontested armrest. Now factor in the wholesale undesirability of a middle seat. On reconsideration, perhaps you would conclude that a passenger stuck betwixt and between should have exclusive access to both the left and right armrests. Out of pity if not out of common courtesy.
Though there are far weightier issues for the world to be solving than this one, by ceding armrest real estate to a fellow traveler, you make the experience of air transit less grueling for everyone. If, however, you cannot bear the thought of taking to the skies without a means of propping up both elbows, there is another option. For your next trip, book yourself a middle seat.
Q My husband and I got married this spring — a celebration we had to postpone not once but twice due to the pandemic. Although the gathering was outdoors and in compliance with our state’s guidelines, one older couple kept their masks on the entire time — including during dinner. I am feeling annoyed we paid for two plates that went unused. Should I say something to them?
A I understand your frustration. On top of the myriad curveballs the pandemic lobbed at would-be newlyweds, you encountered one more. In any epoch but this one, who could have envisioned a wedding guest choosing to fast rather than risk unmasking at mealtime?
And yet, as the honorees of this occasion, your role is to be gracious. Meeting people where they are and accepting their choices about their own health is something we are going to be practicing a lot as we navigate the odd limbo that is mid-vaccination America.
I don’t see anything but hurt coming out of your broaching this subject. Instead, focus on the fact that despite their obvious fears, they loved you enough that they made every effort to be in attendance for your special day. While many friends and extended family might cite the sirloin steak or open bar as their primary motivators for accepting a wedding invite, your cautious couple partook of none of that.
With that said, a word now for guests who feel similarly leery about unmasking. Please don’t wait until the betrotheds’ big day to announce you’ll be skipping the wedding feasting. As large-scale weddings return, many couples will be stretching budgets to spoil their guests. Though a decision to abstain from eating is yours alone, to disregard the ripple effect of your choice displays a thoughtlessness I don’t think you intend. When you confirm your attendance, please give the couple a heads-up you’ll be demurring on dining.
Q Any time I’m a houseguest, I make it a habit to strip the bed linens before my departure. Some hosts have seemed less than happy I’ve done so. Isn’t this the considerate thing to do?
A It’s always vexing when a good deed is met with a reaction other than what we expected. One of the challenges of interacting in polite society is parsing the difference between “Oh, you shouldn’t have!” and “Oh, you shouldn’t have.”
Your best bet is to inquire about the bedding before removing it. Listen carefully to the host’s reply, inferring as best you can whether “Don’t worry about it” actually means “That would be fantastic,” or the unspoken sentiment is “I’d much prefer you not.” Whatever you do, making a bed prior to your leaving — implying the host has no intention of laundering the sheets after your departure — is a no-no for sure.