Fire Department Awardees for 2022

Editor's Note: continued from last week's list of awardees. For a complete list visit the Duplin Times website.

Albertson Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Chief Jonathan Miller

Calypso Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Cody Hall and Brandon McMahon
First Responder of the Year: Charlie Parrish

Fountaintown Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year Matthew Albertson, and Landon Harper
Emergency Medical Responder of the Year: Anita Lanier
Safety Officer of the Year: William "Bill" Laverick

Harrells Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Cameron Burley
Officer of the Year: Tony Arce

Ivanhoe Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Trey Hayes

Oak Wolfe Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Sean Simpson

Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Cody Marshburn

Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Morgan Heath
Junior Firefighter of the Year: Aaron Smith
Officer of the Year: Phillip Swinson

Potters Hill Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Christopher Whaley

Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Cody Brown
Junior Firefighter of the Year: Seth Bradshaw
Officer of the Year: Brandon Chestnutt

Teachey Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Tyler Guy
Junior Firefighter of the Year: Ried Page and Luis Sanchez
Officer of the Year: Thomas Huffman

Wallace Fire Department
Firefighter of the Year: Archie Carter.