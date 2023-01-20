The fire in Newland that killed three family members in this house started in the living room and was caused by a malfunctioning heating appliance, the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday.
NEWLAND — A fire that killed three family members last week started in the living room and was caused by a malfunctioning heating appliance, the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday.
Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 to 1184 Millpond Road in Newland. The fire has been ruled an accident, Fire Marshal Tim Chesson’s office said in a news release.
It was investigated by Chesson’s office, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, according to the release.
Pasquotank County sheriff’s officials released the names of the three family members killed in the fire earlier this week. They were identified as Mary Howell Williams, 71, Roxieann Bernice Williams, 44, and Jeremiah Williams, 19.
The sheriff’s office previously withheld the victims’ names, saying not all of their surviving family members had been notified.
According to a sheriff’s office news release issued Jan. 13, the house was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. Deputies assisted the Newland Volunteer Fire Department in battling the fire.
According to radio traffic, a Pasquotank-Camden telecommunications officer dispatched fire, EMS and sheriff’s deputies to the house fire at 12:34 a.m.
A man at the scene who said his mother, sister and nephew were the victims, said it was his understanding that the fire began with a heater in the home. His mother was on oxygen, and he believes the oxygen tank exploded in the fire. The radio traffic indicated a neighbor had reported hearing an explosion at the scene.
Chesson’s news release states his office is continuing to lend assistance to the Williams family.