FARMVILLE — Farmville's Board of Commissioners amended the town’s ordinances on outdoor fire pits and fireplaces on Monday, following a public hearing.
The amendment added definitions and regulations on outdoor fireplaces and fire pits.
An outdoor fireplace includes a portable, outdoor, solid-fuel-burning fireplace that may be constructed of steel, concrete, clay, or other noncombustible material. It may be open in design or equipped with a small hearth opening and short chimney. It also can have a chimney opening at the top.
An outdoor fire pit includes both fire pots located in bare earth and pre-made portable fire pits which are used by burning wood, gas, or coal.
Movable fireplaces and fire pits must adhere to manufactures' recommendations on distancing from structures, which includes primary structures and accessory structures, as well as fences.
Building permits are not required for movable outdoor fireplaces or fire pits but are required for permanent structures. Permanent fire pits and places must comply with local and state zoning and building code regulations and adhere to manufactures' recommendations on distancing.
Existing permanent outdoor fireplaces or fire pits will be grandfathered in and will not require a permit, Farmville zoning director Justin Oakes said.
Wood-burning, permanent outdoor fire pits must include ember catch covers while in use.
The burning of garbage, junk, refuse or construction debris is not permitted and fire pits and outdoor fireplaces cannot emit any noxious, caustic or unpleasant odors during its operation.
The changes are needed and will provide clarification for enforcement procedures, according to Oakes. Residents have been burning in barrels and placing fire pit lids on top and classifying them as fire pits, he said.
Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith made a motion to approve the amendment and it passed unanimously.
The town also adopted a change to its social media policy. The policy was amended not to limit free speech, but to ensure the town of Farmville was not being represented incorrectly in that process, according to Town Manager David Hodgkins.
The policy prohibits town employees from using town resources to make posts or comments that disparage the town or its employees or otherwise expressing opinions that may be wrongfully perceived as an official town statement or opinion of the town.
Commissioner Alma Hobbs asked if employees could post a general disclaimer statement stating that their post their opinion and not the town's. Town attorney Christopher Edwards agreed, and a general disclosure statement was included in the policy.
The Farmville Police Department and Farmville Public Library already have social media policies in place. The Farmville Police Department’s policy is more rigorous in its restrictions, according to Chief Donnie Greene.
Each department will be able to provide stricter social media criteria depending upon its needs, Hodgkins said.
Commissioners also reviewed a draft of a budget amendment that would allow chickens and other fowl to reside in town limits.
The draft allowed for fowl to be raised in town if their owners had one or more acres. Owners would be allowed to have up to five fowl on one-acre lots. A cap of 10 fowl would be enforced, regardless of lot size.
The fowl would have to be caged and could not be located within 300 feet of an existing structure. They also county not be located in a front yard. Roosters would be forbidden.
Permits for housing fowl would be required from the town and a drawing showing the location, size, and materials to be used for fencing and enclosures would be required.
Permits can also be revoked if fowl become free-range, or their area is found to be unhealthy or unsanitary.
The one-acre requirement would limit a lot of residents in Farmville from being able to have chickens or fowl, according to Mayor John Moore.
Commissioners Smith and Brenda Elks agreed, and suggested the lot size restriction be reduced to half an acre.
If the lot size requirement is reduced, the distance fowl can be kept from other structures also would have to be reduced, Oakes said, adding he will re-evaluate the distance.
Oakes will present a new proposed draft of the chicken ordinance to commissioners at their August meeting.
Before the ordinance can be approved, it must go before the Farmville Planning Board.