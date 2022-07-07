MOREHEAD CITY (AP) – The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries today announced that the 2022 recreational flounder season will open at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 1 and close at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30.
The season will open with the following provisions for both the recreational hook-and-line and gig fisheries:
• A one-fish per person per day creel limit.
• A 15-inch total length minimum size limit (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail).
Harvest of flounder with a Recreational Commercial Gear License will be prohibited.
The season and possession limits are meant to keep the fishery within the recreational quota approved in the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3.
Harvest restrictions are required because the 2019 South Atlantic Southern Flounder Stock Assessment found that southern flounder is overfished and overfishing is occurring throughout the region (North Carolina through the eastern coast of Florida).
Overfished means the population is too small. Overfishing means the removal rate is too high.
Amendment 3 also includes an adaptive management framework with accountability measures to implement paybacks if the allowable catch is exceeded. Overages from the 2022 recreational season could impact the 2023 recreational season.
Discard mortality will be accounted for in the estimates of Total Allowable Catch. For this reason, the Division discourages anglers from targeting flounder for catch-and-release after they have caught their one-fish limit or when the season is closed.
Southern flounder are not doing well up and down the South Atlantic coast, especially not in North Carolina waters, where commercial fishing industry takes 70 percent of the annual harvest.
The commission had earlier voted to change the allocation of flounder from 70/30 commercial/recreational in favor of recreational fishermen, but members changed their minds at their latest meeting, delaying any changes an extra two years. As it stands, the 70/30 allocation will remain in effect in 2023 and 2024, then moved to 60/40 in 2025 and 50/50 in 2026.
So for another four years, recreational fishermen will basically be told to look elsewhere for flounder, while the commercials will continue business as usual. The commission did vote to add a spring ocean flounder season for recreational fishermen, so they can target healthy populations of summer and Gulf flounder – the commercials already had access to those fish – except that a March 1-April 15 season is a joke; flounder aren’t in accessible areas in any kinds of numbers during that six-week time frame.
And if one fish and six weeks isn’t bad enough, the commission warned that if, in its opinion, recreational fishermen exceed their allocations at any time, they’ll have to pay back those fish in future years, leading to even shorter seasons.
Two veteran North Carolina fishermen who gave seminars at the recent Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Show in Greensboro had some interesting takes on the decision.