Shopping for a new refrigerator can feel overwhelming. But knowing your exact needs will simplify the process and help you feel confident in your purchase.

“A refrigerator can do a lot more for you than hold your food and keep it cold. Some of today’s models have features that can truly elevate your kitchen experience,” says Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. “Knowing your needs and wants can help you be a savvy shopper.”