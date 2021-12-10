Flag football scores Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenville Recreation and Parks Adult Flag FootballEveryone Shine 13, Fly & Flashy 12Set it Off def. Rebels (fft.)Field Runnaz 26, Tipping Point 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Flag Football Adult Recreation American Football Football Score Greenville Rebel Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesUpdate: Official statements in regards to Wallace-Rose Hill High SchoolPitt County family auction showcases 50-year collection of automobiles, Americana todayTwo newest members elected to lead Board of EducationMotorcyclist in Greenville Boulevard wreck died from injuriesGreenville man found guilty, sentenced to life, for 2018 murder of young motherECU names N.C. A&T engineering dean as new provostKelley DunnPREP SPOTLIGHT: J.H. Rose's Klavon BrownFarmville woman, 89, killed in collisionSide Bar offers craft tacos, cocktails on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville Images Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute