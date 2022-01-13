CALYPSO – A member of two state-final teams is returning to his old stomping grounds.
Brad Rhodes, a former player and assistant coach at North Duplin, has left his post as head coach of North Lenoir to return to the Rebels as an assistant to head coach Hugh Martin.
Rhodes announced the move last week during a radio interview on the Bryan Hanks Show in Kinston.
“I’ve been given an opportunity to accept a role that is much closer to my home, and it’s basically come down to what was in the best interest of my family,” Rhodes said during the interview. “(It was an) extremely tough decision. I think that myself, along with our staff (at NL), has done a really good job trying to create some relationships and strong bonds with the young people in our football program.
“It’s painful for me because I was really excited about where we were headed, and when the opportunity came up, it took a lot for me to even come to terms and accept the position just because of how good I feel about the (NL) program.”
Rhodes was North Lenoir’s fourth head coach in six years when he was hired during the pandemic season of 2020. The Hawks went 3-4 during that season, postponed to the spring of 2021, and did not make the playoffs from the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference. This past fall, they were 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the much more competitive East Central 2A Conference, losing lopsided games to Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin and James Kenan.
North Duplin’s Martin said he is happy to get a Rebel back on his staff. Rhodes coached under Martin for seven years.
“We had a mid-year opening in physical education and made sure people who were qualified for the job knew about it,”Martin said. “Brad brings a lot of experience and is very flexible as to what he can do.”
Martin, who is also ND’s athletics director, could be giving up the latter as Ricky Edwards returns to the AD post by early February.
North Duplin, a 1A school, does not have as many assistant coaches as the other three Duplin schools, all of which are 2A athletics programs. So finding an assistant is not easy. Finding one who knows the system and also has long ties in the community might be improbable if not impossible.
“We feel fortunate to have him,” said Martin, who said Rhodes will “run the weight room.”
That room is often called the single biggest factor in success for all Duplin schools.
“We’ll have to sit down and examine what his role will be otherwise,” Martin said.
Martin, who retired from teaching two years ago, said there is no plan in place to have Rhodes replace him as head coach, even though the situation has all the markings of a deal between Rhodes and North Duplin.
“I don’t know what the future holds, what I’m able to and want to do,” said Martin, who finished his 16th season at ND this fall with a 106-91 (.538) record. And like Rhodes, he is an ND graduate (Class of ’81).
Rhodes played on Martin’s 2007 1A state-final team and was a coach on his 2017 club that also reached the championship game. He graduated from ECU and is married to Katlyn Rhodes, who graduated from ND a year after her husband.
The couple have a son, Jaxson, who is 3. They have continued to live a stone’s throw from North Duplin High. Rhodes had a 45-minute commute to North Lenoir.
“I’m tickled to death he’s back,” said ND grad Skip Tucker, who is he school’s longtime football statistician. “I’ve always admired what coach Martin did here and whether there is a plan or deal in place (to have Rhodes take over as head coach in the future). I don’t know. What I do know is that Brad coming back is good for North Duplin.
“To me and many others, the weight room is the single biggest factor that makes us compete, so in that respect I’d call this the single most important hire they’ve made in years.”
Rhodes’ father Brian is a retired police chief from Mount Olive, and kept stats at North Lenoir for his son. Brian Rhodes also had worked the PA mic at Rebel football and basketball games. Brad Rhodes’ younger brother Blake, another former Rebel player, also helped out in several ways at North Lenoir, including running the video recorder for a season.
“The weight room and quality coaches are what keeps North Duplin competitive,” Tucker said.
In the past 10 years there have been too many young coaches leave ND, making the return of Rhodes a victory on so m any levels.
Rhodes was ND’s defensive coordinator in his final four seasons in Calypso.
He will also be counted on to recruit “in the hallways” of both schools on a campus that also has the junior high.
North Duplin has to do that because of its student population as one of the smaller 1A schools in the state. A certain amount of the school’s males must be on the football team given the size of the high school – 325 – or Martin or any head coach won’t have a competitive team.
Martin strives, sometimes successfully, for at least 10 players from each class on his squad. When that number is approached, it usually is reflected in the won-lost record.
That’s how the football cookies are baked at ND.
So when Martin struggles to have a winning record – which he’s defied the odds to reach six times in 16 years — few people in the outside world know how hard he and his staff have worked to make that happen, during a down year, rebuilding season or otherwise.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com