House Speaker Nancy Pelosi barreled ahead on a vote to impeach President Trump last week — days before a new president takes office, and with the outcome and timing of a Senate trial uncertain. This is a moment for Joe Biden to establish his leadership by calling off the impeachers in service of his vow that this is a “time to heal.”
We explained in an earlier piece why Trump’s actions last Wednesday were impeachable offenses, and that the best outcome would be his resignation. It appears he won’t resign. But that doesn’t mean impeachment now is wise or good for the country if the goal is get past the Trump era. It may do more harm by letting Trump play the victim than good by stigmatizing behavior that most Americans already find unacceptable.
The first obstacle is timing. On Inauguration Day Trump will be gone from the White House. The Senate isn’t scheduled to reconvene until Tuesday, the day before Mr. Biden is inaugurated. Republicans won’t hold a trial without giving Trump a chance to mount a defense, as other impeached officials have been able to do.
That leaves a trial to take place when Trump is no longer president. Views differ on whether the Constitution allows impeachment after a president leaves office, though this would be a first.
Pelosi says one of her goals is to sanction Trump so he can’t run again for president in 2024. But that requires a Senate conviction, which means a two-thirds majority, and an explicit declaration that he is barred from running. That goal is defeated without a conviction.
Pelosi seems to know this because on Sunday, Jan. 10, she asked in a letter to her members for thoughts on barring Trump from future office under Section 3 of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.
That language was aimed at members of the Confederacy after the Civil War. Courts up to the Supreme Court had ruled against Southerners who committed acts of war against the Union, such as raiding ships at sea.
No court has made a finding of insurrection against President Trump, so Pelosi would be asking Congress to do that on its own. She’d essentially be hijacking the 14th Amendment to create another path to bar Trump from running again, and perhaps with a mere majority vote, not two-thirds as required by the Impeachment Clause. That would violate the Constitution in the name of defending it.
Add all this up, and impeachment now with a trial continuing into the Biden presidency looks like political excess. It could let Trump compete with Biden for public attention, and give the then-former president a platform to rally his supporters. It makes more sense to let him repair in new irrelevance to Mar-a-Lago.
A Trump impeachment and trial aren’t in Biden’s political interest. They would do nothing to calm partisan divisions and might turn off moderates who voted for Biden because they want the tumultuous Trump era to be over. It would make the first drama of his presidency an act of retribution.
Biden can better set the stage for his inaugural by telling the public that he’d prefer if the impeachers stood down. He can say he thinks Trump’s behavior is impeachable, and that had it taken place earlier he’d support his ouster. But on the eve of the transfer of power and going into a new presidency, it is needlessly divisive. He could say his goal as president is to move past the politics of polarization and annihilation, not to escalate it for another four years. Most Americans would welcome it.
Today’s editorial is from The Wall Street Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.