A “respected leader and outstanding fire chief” died unexpectedly over the weekend saddening many in Pitt County’s fire and emergency services community.
The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department announced via Facebook Sunday that retired Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Smith died suddenly on Saturday afternoon. He was 65.
“Chief Smith was always the life of the party, telling jokes and sharing his life experiences,” the post said. “He would give you the shirt off his back and would always make himself available if you needed him. His efforts exemplified the strong affection he held for his community.”
George Darden, current chief of the Greenville-area department, said that Smith led from the front.
“He was a no nonsense leader,” Darden said. “I feel like that is something that can be lost nowadays, where the line is of being your friend when it is time to be your friend and being your boss when it is time to be your boss.”
“He got his point across and did it quickly.”
Smith’s son, Brandon, who has spent 18 years as a firefighter, said his dad saw that side of his father at work.
“When I got involved you could see him like that on occasion,” Smith said. “Some times I was his son, sometimes I was Smith.”
At home, his father was all love.
“He would tell stories of me asking 1,000 questions, whether we were tinkering on his Jeep or fixing up one of his hobby vehicles,” Smith said. “I was always right underneath him learning something.”
Darden said that Smith got his start in the late 70s at the Staton Fire Department north of Greenville. He would go on to be a line officer at Red Oak, which is where the two met. Darden started in 1988 at age 16 alongside Smith’s stepson, Chad Singleton.
“He took me under his wing as he did with so many others,” Darden said. “He got Red Oak involved with more vehicle extrications and did a lot to develop training. In the 80s, training was something you did just to do it. He got across the message that training was something to be done for the betterment of ourselves and for our community, not just at Red Oak but in Pitt County.”
Darden recalled one of his first training fires working with Smith. An acquired structure was burned to give fire fighters real-world experience and develop their nerve.
“He said, ‘if you trust me I trust you.’” That is something that stuck with me and is so important in fire,” Darden said. “It made me respect fire and appreciate how to handle one.”
That appreciation for serving the community, be it his fellow firefighters or otherwise, rubbed off on his family as well.
“You hear a lot about people serving but I feel it is rare that you hear how many people do it because they care,” Brandon Smith said. “Volunteers bring the same effort and qualifications as those who do it for a career.”
Smith said that when his father started out as a firefighter, not many local organizations had the same standards as paid organizations.
“He saw that training is vitally critical in that,” Smith said. “He was instrumental in bringing in bylaws, operation procedures and the kinds of things that made Red Oak one of the most professional volunteer houses in Pitt County.”
Smith said his father’s legacy is reflected in those he helped, whether that was on the thousands of emergency calls he answered or through the knowledge he imparted to his fellow firefighters.
“That is how I want to remember him,” Smith said. “It is a volunteer organization which has standards, but anyone can join. Sometimes you have people come in who might be a bit rough around the edges and you have to put them on the right track and he did that for them.”
In 2006, Smith retired and was succeeded as Red Oak’s Chief by Singleton prior to Darden stepping in the role. In his years of service, he is believed to have been the first person in Pitt County to serve as both a chief and captain of a rescue squad at the same time.
“Some people’s parents teach them to hunt, fish or run a business,” Smith said. “He taught us how to serve the community. Being a fire fighter is dangerous work. The brotherhood is a very real thing. We have to come back and sit with what we have witnessed. Being second generation has value that is hard to quantify.”
A cause of death was not reported.
Smith’s family is expected to announce funeral arrangements in the coming days.