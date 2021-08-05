WARSAW — Darryl McCaster Jr. hasn’t given up on basketball.
Duplin’s Elite All-County three-time Mr. Basketball is starting over later this month at Sandhills Community College.
McCaster, a 2019 graduate of James Kenan, took a year off after playing at St. Andrews for a season. He left Laurinburg after the spring semester of 2020.
“Basketball is still fun, even when things are not going right,” McCaster said. “I’m thankful to be able to play and I always put my trust in God to pave the way, lay the foundation for me to play.”
McCaster, who is pursuing a sports psychology degree, said he was using his break from basketball to reboot areas of his life.
“The gap year was to get the right mindset, which is a big part of playing and going to school,” he said. “I feel right mentally and spiritually.”
Sandhills coach Mike Apple has turned out winning teams and advanced numerous players from the Junior College ranks to the NCAA throughout his career.
The Flyers went 21-6 last season, placing fifth in the NJCAA Nationals in April.
That kind of success is the foundation for Apple’s program. He has guided Sandhills Community to five region titles, four district crowns and five appearances in the national junior college finals.
In 2020, the Flyers led the country in scoring, averaging more than 100 points per game.
That’s right in the wheel house of McCaster, who scored more than 1,500 points during his prep career.
“They were the first school to make an offer,” McCaster said. “I had multiple conversations with the coach and coaching staff and during open gym I got a chance to talk to players who put in their two years to ask them about their time here and how it turned out.”
McCaster said the expense of a private school was a burden, and that hindsight is 20-20, even when dealing with the wait time of a pandemic.
“There were a few things I wasn’t prepared for basketball-wise, and I also didn’t feel it was a good fit,” he said. “Covid messed up everything trying to find another place where it felt comfortable.”
He averaged about 10 minutes of court time at St. Andrews.
“St. Andrews was a good college experience and I still like small college atmospheres. I probably should have went the JUCO route to start with. “
McCaster, a point guard who can penetrate and shoot, said playing full-court man-to-man defense was a challenge at St. Andrews.
“That’s one of the bigger things, but I also found little things I needed to get better at to round off my game.”
He will return to the court more in tune with his skills and responsibilities.
“Even in high school I never got too high or too low,” he said. “I need to remain humble and contribute what I can, be a leader, be coachable, have a great attitude and do the right things in the classroom and school.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder averaged 28.4 points as a senior for the Tigers.
He went for 19.1 as a junior and a shade over 12 during his sophomore and freshman campaigns.
