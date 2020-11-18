FARMVILLE — Janiya Foskey has made her college choice.
Foskey, a 6-foot-1 rising senior center/small forward at Farmville Central High School, will continue her career on the hardwood at Catawba College in Salisbury.
Foskey received interest from other schools such as Campbell, Virginia Union, Furman, Fayetteville State and others, but ultimately she knew Catawba was the right fit.
She signed her national letter of intent last week in an event streamed by FCHS over its Twitter feed.
“When I spoke with the assistant coach at Catawba, she was so happy to speak with me and she kept in touch with me almost every day, which showed me a lot,” Foskey said. “When I went for my unofficial visit, coach Tsit and coach McCutcheon showed me so much love along with the teammates I met that day.
“Knowing I wanted to attend Catawba College and become a part of the family, I decided to go ahead and sign.”
Foskey started playing basketball at the age of 7. Over the years, she has honed her skills.
“I have spent hours working out and trying to better my game as a player,” she said. “My development over the years has made me a better person on and off the court. This has allowed my teammates to have confidence in me, which has led me to become one of the team captains.”
Foskey was one of the key cogs in a Lady Jaguars squad that finished 25-3 and won the Eastern 2-A Regional with a hard-fought victory over Kinston.
“We played under a lot of pressure at regionals, but we managed to pull through with the win,” she said.
Just a few days before the state championship games, concerns over COVID-19 forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to first postpone, then cancel outright, all of the scheduled title games scheduled for Raleigh and Chapel Hill.
“One weekend away from the biggest game of the season and we were blindsided by COVID-19, which ended our season that day,” Foskey said. “Gratefully, we were still able to get a ring by being co-state champs.”
Foskey, who plans on majoring in computer science at Catawba, has certain goals in her final season on the court – assuming the Jaguars and the other 420 NCHSAA member schools can complete a basketball season.
“My main focus (this year) is my education and graduating high school,” she said. “Also, to help my team achieve another state championship and bring home that trophy.”