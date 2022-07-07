...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
CARY – Soccer during high heat and humidity a penalty kick away from the state’s capitol?
You bet.
Four area stars and a Duplin County coach had their game faces on during the high-level competition as part of a red-hot East team, which captured the summer championship at the BodyArmor State Games.
The East squad, coached by Wallace-Rose Hill boys soccer coach Rodrigo Diaz, went 3-0-1 and avenged a 1-1 deadlock against the West with a 2-1 win in the championship match at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
“It was a great Father’s Day weekend and coaching these young men was an absolute honor,” Diaz said. “We trained for two weeks before the Games and some of our players were already training with their high school team or in a summer league.
“It allowed me to showcase the elite talent in the East along side the tactical ability the team could display.”
While most of the players on the squad were seniors, rules allowed for any player in high school.
Diaz and assistant coach Luis Cisneros hand-picked players, including three from Duplin County and another who plays at Richlands.
James Kenan’s Makon and Makenly Augusitne and East Duplin’s Edgar Madrid and Richlands’ Landon Diaz, the coach’s son, joined two players from Clinton – Daniel Adasiak and Walker Spell – on the 19-player all-star squad.
Jacksonville was represented with three players, while Swansboro, Northside-Jacksonville two two apiece. East Bladen sensation Malcom Bolden was also on the team.
The East notched a 5-2 triumph over the South and pushed by the North 2-1.
The gold-medal win for the Augustine brothers continued a stretch. Both were members of the James Kenan soccer team that has won the East Central 2A Conference for the past three seasons.
The State Games started in 1986 and has grown into an event that features 12,000 athletes in 30 sports. In most sports, there are teams from four regions, north, south, east, west.
Hoopsters Chris Paul and Josh Howard and MLB players Trot Nixon and Madison Bumgarner are among the recent legends to play in the Tar Heel summer classic.