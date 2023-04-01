040123_rmt_floodinsurance

FEMA says floodwater only needs to get a mere 3 inches high to make it likely that you’d need to replace drywall and baseboards.

 designer491/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Many people look forward to spring when the weather warms up and flowers start to bloom, but it also marks the start of the peak time of year for flash flooding in the United States. According to NOAA, 75% of flash floods happen between late April and mid-September. And while you may not want to think about it, when water backs up and overflows, it generally goes where it doesn’t belong and can cause serious damage to your home.

Unfortunately, many homeowners have misconceptions about floods, leaving them unprepared. Here are four of the biggest myths: