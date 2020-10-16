Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 75F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.