I don’t talk about my Dolphins a lot because I assume most of you don’t care about an NFL team in Miami.
I also know that if you want to be exposed to opinions about professional football, there are a plethora of other options available.
I am making an exception this week, however, after they fired head coach Brian Flores. It’s simply so absurd, so desperate and so typical of the Miami Dolphins that I couldn’t ignore it.
Let me give you this fan’s heavily biased opinion. We want the general manager gone and if we could fire the owner, we would do that too.
Dolphins GM Chris Grier is the person responsible for picking the players and coaches. He builds the team and it’s then the coaches job to, ya’ know…coach the roster he assembles.
Grier provided his coaches and quarterbacks the worst offensive line in the league. I know I told you I was being biased and it’s still true, but that doesn’t mean I’m being overly dramatic for the sake of making my point.
Pro Football Focus grades the offensive line play every week and Miami ranks last week after week. They have “a historically bad unit” containing three of what they have graded as the 10 worst offensive linemen this season.
Grier also drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who, to his credit, has spent his time in Miami either recovering from injury or running for his life. Some are prepared to give up on Tua but I don’t see how anyone can determine the potential of a QB when he is given no time to throw the ball.
I do know though that Justin Herbert was still on the board when Tagoviola was selected, and does anyone now think Miami got the best player? Hindsight is 20/20 and I’m not dismissing the talent of Tua, but it appears Grier got that one wrong.
I’m not saying everything the man did was bad. I have become a huge Jaylen Waddle fan and I loved that they brought in Mack Hollins as well. Still, it seems to me that the best thing Grier has done thus far was hire Flores.
Despite having to coach the O-line we’ve already detailed, he managed to have a winning record the last two seasons. You have to go back almost two decades to find consecutive winning seasons in Dolphins history. Flores also coached Miami to four out of six wins against New England. His reward was to be fired.
Now I wake up to the news that the Dolphins have reached out to Buffalo’s offensive coordinator to be interviewed for the head coaching vacancy. The only things Buffalo has that I wish Miami did is a really good GM, offensive line and quarterback room containing Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky.
If you have a friend or family member that roots for the Dolphins, check on them today and see how they’re doing. They may need someone to talk to.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.