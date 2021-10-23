As one gets older they may come to see that the amount of friends they have in their circle may be getting smaller as time goes on.
I was always told as a child you find out who your true friends are just by simple things that may take place in your life. As I got older people began to tell me you find out who your true friends are when you get married.
Some would never imagine they would lose friendships they have had for years, but it happens more often than not.
At the end of the day, if you lose a friend just from getting married, were they really a true friend? More than likely the answer to that question is no.
One does not have to get married to simply find out who their friends are. Why, you may ask? Well, because more times than not, I have seen people that have claimed to be friends to simply stop talking to or having anything to do with a person just because of a life decision they made and maybe that person did not agree with it.
After getting married, I was told my circle of friends would become even smaller when my husband and I began to start our family and, man, were they not wrong with that either. Like myself you may see that in the beginning everybody is excited and congratulating you and by the end of it when the baby is born and as the baby gets older all of the ones that were so excited in the beginning begin to dwindle.
A lot of people just do not think about things such as friends when it comes to the future and planning or making decisions. Because who would think that someone that was your best friend through middle and high school would now no longer talk to you as you are over half way through your 20s? Nobody. Nobody thinks about that when growing up.
Not only does one experience losing friends over the years of growing up and becoming an adult, they will also gain some new friends along the way.
Some of the new friends that are gained may turn out to be in your circle and the two become best friends, but then again they may not become a close friend.
As an adult life gets busy, especially working full time along with having a family of your own, some people may not understand that and may get upset if you do not talk to them on a daily basis. Then again some may understand and you may go weeks or even months before you realize it has been a while since you have talked to a person.
But, when the two of you do talk again it is like you never went without speaking, you pick up right where you left off and cary on.
I am sure everybody has at least one that claims to be your friend, but at the end of the day certainly is not, for whatever the case may be. But, who else is to kind hearted to tell them they are not a true friend, so you still communicate with them when they occasionally reach out to you?
Long story short, as life goes on and you get older you will gain some new friends along with losing some old friends. The reason why may be a decision that was made pertaining to your life or just may because the two fell out of touch. Being an adult is certainly not the easiest thing, and most of the time you are not prepared for what you may encounter.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer at the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and the Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.