FARMVILLE — Two fundraisers are ongoing to help the family of a 6-year-old Farmville student killed in wreck that also seriously injured her brother last month.
Laura and Evan Joseph Davis were students at H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy schools, and their mother, Carrie Davis, teaches at Farmville Middle School.
The two were in a car driven by their father, Evan Edward Davis, at 7 p.m. on June 13 in Harnett County.
A State Highway Patrol report said Davis was navigating a left-hand curve when his Jeep drifted off the road to the right and struck a driveway culvert at 70 mph.
The Jeep went airborne and landed on its top in a ditch on the other side of the driveway, then came to rest in the road.
The report indicated speed and inattention were factors in the wreck.
Laura was pronounced dead at the scene and Evan Joseph and another child were hospitalized. The third child was a niece of the Davis family. Evan Edward Davis also suffered serious injuries.
While the family continues to mourn the loss of Laura, Evan Joseph’s condition is improving, said family member Jennifer Gruet, who helped to launch the GoFundMe as a means to help cover the cost of medical and burial expenses.
“E-Joe is being moved to a rehab facility, which is fantastic. We thought he would be in there a lot longer,” Gruet said. “His mother, Carrie, has been by his side constantly.”
Gruet said she she started the GoFundMe page because she “was desperate to do something to help.”
The goal is to raise $35,000. To date, the page has raised $32,236.
“It’s been incredible. When we first opened it up, it took off immediately. I have never done this before, so I was pleasantly surprised,” Gruet said.
Carrie’s friend, Kristen O’Keefe, also organized a Facebook fundraiser to help the family. With a goal of $20,000, the fundraiser has raised $8,986.
Those interested in helping can visit GoFundMe and search “Saving A Child, Losing a Child,” or search Facebook for “Guardian Angels Needed.”