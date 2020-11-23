During their annual Be The Hope breast cancer awareness fundraising campaign in October, Greenville OB/GYN, together with The Graham, Nuckolls, Conner Law Firm, and Shimmer Boutique, raised $1,139 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Greenville OB/GYN matched this amount for a total donation of $2,278.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation provides support to women affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure for breast cancer, and its early diagnosis is critical to survival.