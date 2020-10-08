A pledge signed by Brian Farkas signed about two years ago has been in the news and political ads where it repeatedly has been mischaracterized.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, state House Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. Perrin Jones, and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes have all claimed in The Daily Reflector that this pledge (www.futurenow.org/pledge/) relates to police funds or their “reallocation.” Farkas refutes the claims in an article about them in the Sept. 18 edition of paper.
Regarding this claim, Rep. Jones stated that he had read a dictionary definition of “reallocate” and understood its meaning.
Why would Rep. Jones research and talk about “reallocate,” a word not in the pledge? Why not research “resilience” and “resilient,” words that are in the pledge (Goal 6)?
To me “resilience” characterizes a society that the pledge’s goals foster. (“Resilience” means “the ability to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions.”)
Don’t we want a “resilient” society, one that in even difficult conditions will ensure our “unalienable Rights, ... Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”? Don’t we want our government (established “to secure these rights”) to foster such “resilience?” (See Declaration of Independence, www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript.)
At minimum, don’t we want to support these rights for our children, by resiliently providing them with adequate schooling, housing, clothing, food, and medical care? Doesn’t pro-life (not merely pro-birth) demand that, at minimum, we work toward a society with the “resilience” to ensure that our children, who cannot care for themselves, are cared for no matter what (like misfortune in the economy or family) and thereby support their unalienable rights?
It seems that the pledge’s goals support such “resilience” that all candidates would embrace.
Carol Collins
Greenville