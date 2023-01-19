KENANSVILLE – Football may have not been better for Duplin County schools than it was in 2022, sans 2017 when Wallace-Rose Hill won a 2A title and East Duplin and North Duplin lost close games in the 2AA and 1A finals, respectively.
Yet it’s hard to compare 2017 with 2022 because the NCHSAA cut the classifications from eight to four.
The four Duplin schools had a combined record of 34-7 when not facing one another. North Duplin, a small 1A school, had a fine season at 6-5 given head coach Hugh Martin’s club had few seniors.
When not playing one another Duplin’s 2A schools – WRH, ED and James Kenan – had a combined record of 28-2.
These facts alone made determining Duplin’s Elite a supreme challenge.
Here are the marquee individual winners. East Duplin and WRH captured three apiece and JK one.
Panther RB/LB Avery Gaby is the obvious Mr. Football selection.
Bulldog RB Irving Brown is Offensive Player of the Year.
Tiger LB Mason Brown is Defensive Player of the Year.
Bulldog QB/DB Xzavier Pearsall wins the Champion’s Heart award.
ED’s Battle Holley is Coach of the Year.
And Panther Kade Kennedy takes the Two-Way Warrior award, a new marquee award for Duplin’s Elite and one that will always be competitive since Duplin schools always have outstanding two-way players.
The all-county selections were done after conversations with the four coaches and by input from the Duplin Times staff. That process was outlined in a column in last week’s newspaper.
Mr. Football
Avery Gaby, ED
Senior, RB/LB
East Duplin went 15-1 and beat Reidsville in the 2A finals 24-21 with Gaby as the Panthers’ superstar.
Here’s what the MVP of the title game accomplished this season..
Gaby ran for an area best 2,195 yards and 41 touchdowns, scoring at least once in all 16 games and two or more times in 13. He went over the 100-yard mark 14 times and ran for 91 and 95 yards against WRH and North Pitt, respectively.
The 6-foot, 203-pound senior also caught 10 passes for 267 yards and three scores in Holley’s Wing T offense. He caught a pass in eight of 16 games and two in one contest.
Gaby played as a linebacker on defense, but wasn’t always there as Holley needed to rest him because of the extensive workload he had offensively. Still, Gaby had 54 tackles and his three sacks were a team high.
Gaby is the sixth-man on the Panthers’ basketball team right now but will defend his state 2A hurdles title in a few months.
Furthermore, Gaby, an honorable mention all-state performer by Max Preps, was the unquestioned leader for East Duplin. Others had leadership roles but anyone and everyone looked to him as the heart and soul of the Panthers.
His rise was predictable after a junior campaign in which he ran for 1,459 yards and scored 24 times as ED advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
Cranking his level of play up one notch this year made all the difference in the world for the Panthers as his teammates likewise stepped up.
And no one in the county matched his inward fire and on-the-field accomplishments.
He was clearly in a one-member class.
Offensive Player
of the Year
Irving Brown, WRH, Sophomore,
RB/DB
Call Irving Brown either Rookie of Year or a soon-to-fully-bloom Stargazer Lily.
The sophomore running back galloped his way to 1,459 yards and 28 touchdowns with electrifying runs. He scored from 80 yards out against ED, 83 against Southwest Onslow, 70 against South Lenoir and 60 versus Kinston, vaulting his per-carry average to an area-best 9.1 yards.
Yet anyone who watched him run could see there is more lightning to be revealed for the sophomore with speed, quickness and strength.
He scored a touchdown in 13 of WRH’s 16 games, including six vs. Kinston and five against both South Lenoir and Southwest Onlsow, going over the 200-yard mark in all three games.
Brown caught three passes for 93 yards and two scores, including a dramatic 71-yard TD late in the fourth quarter against ED in the East Region final, which gave WRH a chance to win the game it lost 28-26.
Defensive Player
of the Year
Mason Brown, James Kenan, Senior, LB
Mason Brown was a pure marauder as an inside linebacker for James Kenan.
He was long and lean at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, but relished mixing it up with 275-pounders coming out to block him.
“Sometimes a thinner, taller kid doesn’t want a lot of contact,” said coach Tim Grady of the ECC coaches’ pick for conference Defensive Player of the Year. “But Mason’s always willing to be as physical as he can be.”
As a case in point, Grady remembered a play in the Tigers’ 38-31 overtime loss at Wallace-Rose Hill. “He filled the gap, got rid of the lead blocker and made the play in the hole,” said the coach.
“As an inside linebacker, he’s as fast to fill a gap as they come. His reads and reactions are textbook.”
Brown averaged an area-high 12.7 tackles per game with a season-high 18 total and 9 solos against WRH. His 140 total tackles were 60 more than any teammate. ED’s Kade Kennedy led the county with 150 stops in four more games.
Brown also took a few turns in the backfield, averaging 12.2 yards on 11 carries with a 57-yard touchdown run.
Brown is making up lost recruiting time from last summer, when he missed a few college workout camps while on a mission trip with his church.
“But now he’s talking to a couple of D-I [NCAA Division I] teams and others,” Grady said.
The head coach most credits second-year defensive coordinator and former Tiger middle linebacker Tyler Pugh with helping Brown max his prep potential, saying, “Mason really became Tyler’s mind on the field.”
Champion’s Heart
Xzavier Pearsall, WRH,Senior,
QB/DB
Pearsall played quarterback and defensive back, yet was one—if not the best—all-around athletes in the county. He would likely have been competing with Gaby for Mr. Football had a back injury forced him to miss four games early in the season.
But he returned with a vengeance and gave WRH another weapon to go with RB Brown and FB Corbin Kerr, both first-team all-county selections.
Brown was very instrumental in a 38-31 win over James Kenan with 202 rushing yards and a game-ending pass interception in the end zone in overtime.
The same for a second-round come-from-behind 35-31 conquest of Northeastern (104 yards and the game-winning TD) and games against Clinton and ED in which he ran for 84 yards.
Pearsall showed up for all the big games.
He ran for 688 yards and eight TDs and passed for 482 yards and 11 scores, and was a “shut-down” defensive back on defense.
WRH could beat many teams without him on the field, but beat every 2A playoff team in its path when No. 1 was on the gridiron.
James Kenan’s Andrew Pender was the first winner of this award in 2021.
Two-Way Warrior
Kade Kennedy, ED
Senior, RB/SS
Hustle, desire and all-out effort defined the play of Kade Kennedy, a player who rarely left the field.
He’s the perfect example of what this new award is all about.
The 6-1, 195-pounder led the county in tackles with 150 for a 9.4 per-game average, including 15 tackles for lost yardage.
He made 77 solo tackles and had 2.5 sacks.
He made 10 or more takedowns in his final five playoff games.
His biggest tackle came when he stopped a 2-point conversion with under three minutes to play to send seal a 13-12 win over WRH and deliver ED with its second-consecutive ECC title.
Kennedy ran the ball 50 times for 550 yards, an 11-yard average. and five touchdowns as the counter option to Gaby and Nizaya Hall. He also had seven receptions for 133 yards, the most important of which as a 5-yard catch late in the state final win over Reidsville.
Kennedy did what was asked of him by the Panthers’ coaching staff, which perhaps got more out of the senior than anyone elae on the roster.
Coach of
the Year
Battle Holly, ED
There are some people who say Holley cemented his legacy among the all-time great coaches by delivering East Duplin its first state title.
But the truth is his 140-54 (.722) career mark, including a 108-43 (.715) slate in Panther land was impressive enough for Holley to be named head coach of the East at next July’s North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West game in Greensboro.
Holley, of course, is the son of Jack Holley (412-96-9, .808), who was the state’s winningest coach for more than 15 years before being passed by Murphy’s David Gentry (426 wins) in 2019.
Yet Battle Holley did what his father could not do – win an NCHSAA title. (Jack Holley captured a NCISAA Div. II title at Harrells Christian Academy in 2008).
It was Battle’s fourth trip to the East Region finals, the previous two with ED and one with Kinston.
East Duplin conquered WRH and JK twice each, and perennial powers Clinton, Whiteville and Reidsville—the atter holding the most state football titles (19) of any school in the state. The Rams had won 11 of their past 12 trips to the finals, that loss coming to Wallace-Rose Hill 38-25 in overtime in 2017.
Holley, in his 12th season in Beulaville, guided ED to its second consecutive ECC title. The Panthers’ lone loss was a 58-57 setback to Princeton in a game where those Bulldogs’ 2-point conversion with 3 seconds left was the deciding factor.
Then the Panthers proceeded to win 14 in a row. ED was 15-1, a record the Panthers had when Holley coached them to the 2AA final before falling to Lenoir Hibriten 16-14 in 2017.
Holley was also the offensive coordinator on the 42nd highest-scoring team in the nation in 2022.
His 2017 team set the all-time N.C. record for rushing yardage in a season with 6,223, all classifications. The 1997 Panthers of Coach Brian Aldridge are still No. 16 at 5,160 yards.
While Holley was the clear winner, James Kenan’s Tim Grady, who was voted ECC Coach of the Year, did a magnificent job. He took the Tigers from a 6-4 mark in 2021 to a 9-3 slate last fall.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Kevin Motsinger must likewise be commended. He lost the bulk of his roster from the 2021 team that lost to Shelby in the 2A finals to a 12-3 mark, and were a play or two away from beating Holley and his Panthers.
But it was an all-around season for the record books for Holley and his Panthers.
