Gaby, Faison capture hurdle titles at region m By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor May 18, 2023 BURGAW – Duplin County might be getting a reputation for excellence in hurdling.-Last Saturday, East Duplin's Avery Gaby and North Duplin's Tateyawna Faison did nothing to tarnish the county's hurdling rep by combining for a silver and three gold medals at two different sites.Gaby, MVP of the Panthers' 2A football state championship last December, won the 300-meter hurdles at Elizabeth City Northeastern High in the 2A East Region meet with a 40.62 clocking.The senior, who will play football and hurdle at Barton College, was second in the 110 hurdles (15.30) as he was edged by the host school's Quavion Martin (15.21).Faison, meanwhile, did her damage at Pender High in the 1A Mideast Region.The sophomore cleaned up by taking the 110 hurdles in 117.2 and 300 hurdles in 52.75.Faison may be better known for rebounding and her inside game on a basketball floor. Her North Duplin team advanced to the third and fourth round of the state tournament the past two seasons.The state meets for all classification are slated for Friday with 1A and 3A competing on Friday and 2A and 4A going at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro the following day.Here's how other Duplin athletes finished at their respective regional meets.Ja'Myiah Pickett, ED, third in shot put (33-7), fourth in high jump (4-10) and fifth in triple jump (33-1).Taj'raea Wiggins, ED, third in 110 hurdles (17.62).Nizaya Hall, ED, seventh in long jump (19-05).Aubrey Cole, WRH, third in long jump (16-1), fifth in triple jump (32-8), ninth in 100 (12.92).Corbin Kerr, WRH, 11th in 100 (12.35).x Tristan Diaz, JK, fifth in shot put (46-9).Levi George, ND, second in high jump (6-0), second in long jump (20-4).Sarah McNeill, ND, second in 300 hurdles (53.59).Marcus Hill, ND, third in 300 hurdles (43.4), fourth in 110 hurdles (16.85).Baker Summer, ND, second in 3,200 (15:07).Trashawn Ruffin, ND, fourth in shot put (43.2). Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com