BEULAVILLE – On a football field, Avery Gaby is known for his tackles and touchdowns.
But the East Duplin junior can also pick ‘em up and put ‘em down on a track.
Two weeks ago, Gaby showed his power, speed and form by finishing in third place in the NCHSAA’s 1A/2A indoor championships in Winston-Salem.
Gaby ran the 55-meter hurdles in 8.51 seconds, falling short of Cummings’ Jonathan Paylor (8.38) and Christian Core (7.96).
“Last Friday I had an opportunity to run with a great group of guys from multiple 1A/2A schools across North Carolina,” he tweeted. “I was proud to not only stand on the podium for my family but to represent East Duplin High School. Thank You God.”
So it appears he is primed for the outdoor season.
Last year during the spring season, Gaby came in sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Gaby, a reserve on the Panthers’ basketball team, was a first-team running back on Duplin’s Elite all-county squad in the fall.
He ran for 1,458 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead East Duplin to the ECC regular-season title. Wallace-Rose Hill beat the Panthers in the third round of the playoffs 21-17 as the Bulldogs stopped ED inside the WRH five-yard line with virtually no time left on the clock.
East Duplin went 11-2 and will return many of its players next season.
It will be Gaby’s final prep season of gridiron action. But he still has two outdoor and an indoor season to compete on the track.
Gaby’s brother Russell was Duplin Elite’s Defensive Player of the Year in the 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021. He now plays football for UNCP.