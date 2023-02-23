BEULAVILLE – Avery Gaby has done a lot for East Duplin athletics, from being the star on the team’s first state championship football team to winning a state track title in the hurdles.
He’ll be remembered for both, as well as being a vocal leader with humility.
That was seen fully when he signed a letter-of-intent last Wednesday to play both sports at Barton College, the Wilson school that is 70 minutes from Beulaville.
His popularity among athletes and students was evident when a group of what seemed like 30 gathered around him at for a picture at the school’s Fine Arts Building.
And that is but a few of Gaby’s fan club.
Track coach Kevin Strader was shocked at the throngs of participants that knew him while at the state championships.
“Last year at the 2A and 3A meet we walked around the track and it took us forever because kids from across the state stopped us to shake his hand,” said Strader who watched Gaby win the 110-meter hurdles. “People from all over the state wanted to talk to him.”
Yet Gaby, who is 6-foot and weighs closer to 210 pounds in football and 190 during the spring track season is not your prototypical hurdler, with a long and lean mass.
“Everyone is 30 pounds lighter, mostly skinny and light,” Strader said. “He has explosiveness you don’t normally see in hurdlers. He’s in a very good spot to contend for the 110 and 300 hurdles this season.”
Gaby’s impact on the gridiron may loom larger. Duplin’s Elite Mr. Football guided the Panthers (15-1) to two wins each over Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan and defeats of powers Clinton, Whiteville and Reidsville, the latter 24-21 in the 2A final at UNC’s Kenan Stadium as the championship game’s MVP.
He ran for a game-high 191 yards and scored a touchdown in Chapel Hill.
The fullback led Duplin County with 2,195 yards rushing and 41 TDs and caught 10 passes for 267 yards and three scores. He also made 55 tackles, even though he wasn’t a full-time linebacker as the ED staff had to rest him because of the heavy load he carried for the offense.
East Duplin went 11-2 in 2021 and lost to Wallace-Rose Hill 21-17 in the third round of the playoffs as Gaby ran for 1,458 yards and 24 TDs and made 43 tackles. WRH went on to a runner-up finish in the 2A final, while Gaby and ED were prepping for their historic championship run.
Barton, a Division 1 school, had football from 1920 to 1950 and restarted its program in 2020. The Bulldogs went 4-7 last season.
“It’s an honor to play at the next level and it’s not easy,” said ED football coach Battle Holley. “It takes work just to go to school, much less be in two sports. It’s a big challenge and I think Barton is a good fit for him. They definitely made a commitment to him and I know he’ll make a commitment to them.”
The son of John and Rhonda Gaby says his working-class parents, coaches and teammates inspired him.
“Going to Barton will help my mom and dad financially,” he said. “They’ve worked so hard to get me where I am, physically, mentally and spiritually. They kept the ease and peace of mind in our home.
“I have to first thank my Lord and Savior, but also coach Holley, coach (Seth) Sandlin and all my coaches, including coach Strader and all my teammates, which I could never be here without. These people have big hand in everything I did here.”
Gaby’s final prep game will come in July when he’s on the East team for the North Carolina Football Coach’s East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro. He will be joined on the squad by teammate Kade Kennedy and WRH’s Xzavier Pearsall. Holley is head coach of the team.
Gaby’s father is a truck driver and his mother a nurse at ECU Health Duplin. His older brother Russell played fullback at ED and his younger sister Bella plays soccer and also is a hurdler.
Gaby wants to play in the backfield at Barton.
“I got pushed by a lot of people here, on the football field on the basketball court and on the track,” he said. “You have to have faith to succeed when the odds are against you, and a mindset to will it into existence.
“I’ve played football for nine years and had to put a lot of prayer and thought into what I would do, and I felt I would love to do football and track. I think anyone can do anything they want if they work hard enough and live for the Lord.”
He could become more acclaimed at Barton in he hurdles, but the biggest legacy he left at ED is in football.
“The whole thing about that came down to breaking the drought (winning the state title),” Gaby said. “That’s what I’ll talk to my teammates about in the coming years. I’m ready to go to Barton.”
ED went 26-3 the past two season, winning the ECC title both campaigns. Gaby went to the state finals in the hurdles as a sophomore, was third in the 55 hurdles during the state indoor season as a junior and won a title later in the spring season.
“His rise in football has a direct correlation to what he did in track,” Strader said. “It’s a hard event to fall in love with but he fell in love with it big time. He’ll find his way in the 400 meters in college, and find his way in other things he does.
“He’s just that kind of unique person that will get it done.”