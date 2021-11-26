Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... The combination of persistent drought, northwest winds gusting to 20 to 30 mph, and relative humidity values around 30 to 40% will result in an increased risk for rapid fire growth this afternoon. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.