Desmond Ridder, quarterback
Ridder is Cincinnati’s Mr. Everything, and already has had big games against the Pirates. A legitimate two-way threat, Ridder exploited the ECU defense for 327 pass yards, 75 rush yards and four total TDs in last season’s Bearcat rout. This season, he has 2,699 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to go with 335 rushing yards and six scores.
Tyler Snead, wide receiver
The Pirates’ lead receiver always seems to get open when the Pirate offense is clicking and needs a big play. At Navy, Snead reeled in a 40-yard touchdown pass early. Then, with the Pirates driving late in the game and trailing by eight points, Snead made a catch and raced 28 yards to the end zone to help tie the score.
Curtis Brooks, defensive lineman
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound graduate student is the most dangerous man in the Cincinnati front seven, terrorizing opponent offenses with a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. The Danville, Va., native already has completed four active seasons with the Bearcats. This season, Brooks also has 39 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.