WALLACE — Visitors to the depot in downtown Wallace will soon be able to book a trip back to the town’s heyday, the 1940s-60s — or at least a miniature version of it.
The Wallace Depot Commission and the Learning Station have been working for the past year on a garden railroad, which will be a large-scale model of a train and its path through downtown Wallace.
A garden railroad is larger and more elaborate than the model trains that can be found inside the Depot’s Train Room. It’s called a G-scale, and can be used outdoors, due to its size and durability.
The garden railroad was the brainchild of Georgia Farrior, who’s very active in the Wallace community through the Friends of the Wallace Parks, the Learning Station and the Wallace Depot Commission.
“We had to close the Learning Station during the pandemic, and I had the idea that we should do something outside that would still be accessible to everyone,” she explained. “I wanted children to be able to look at it and experience it, and see a bit of the way things used to be.”
The garden railroad will be located on a patch of grass outside the Depot, and will be protected by a fence, which was donated by AC Hall in Wallace.
The train itself will “live” under the porch of the Depot to protect it from the elements. A tunnel will be constructed under the porch so that the train will come in and out of the tunnel as it makes its way around the track.
A village will be “built” around the tracks to duplicate what the town looked like in the mid-20th century.
Local artist Mayra Tadeo has been commissioned to paint a mural that will show what the town looked like during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s time period, when trains regularly came through Wallace and it was sort of an unofficial strawberry hub in this part of the state.
“This has become a real community project,” Farrior said. “The town cleared the land and put in the drainage system… People from the community have purchased buildings, train cars, billboards and accessories, miniature shrubs and trees and segments of the track.”
The locomotive engine was the first item to be purchased for the garden railroad, thanks to a grant from the Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement, which is funded by the annual Duplin County Sheriff’s Ball.
Farrior said she hopes to have a ribbon cutting in the spring, and although the garden railroad is nearly ready, she also hopes that it will be a perpetual project, with donors regularly providing new items for the village and its railroad.
Buildings can be purchased for $500, train cars for $250, accessories such as vehicles, billboards and figurines for $100, plants for $50, and a track segment for $25.
“We’ve been surprised and very grateful for all the donations,” Farrior said. “We hope that this will be a great draw for people to come to downtown Wallace.”
If you’d like to donate to the Wallace Depot Garden Railroad, visit the Learning Station at the Wallace Depot Facebook page.