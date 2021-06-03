CHAPEL HILL — A pair of Greene Central High School student-athletes were among 35 from member schools who will be honored by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” award.
Andrew Fraboni and Jayden Willis, nominated by David Bryant and Jason Wilson, respectively, earned the award this year.
The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division.
Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, there will not be a luncheon this year. However, the award winners will be honored through the NCHSAA’s social media platforms in addition to receiving the awards.
Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition.
The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2020-2021 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official – such as the principal or athletic director – also provided an evaluation.
NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors the awards. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner, and Director of Student Programs and Sports Chiquana Dancy administer the program.